Karnataka: Police apprehend 3 culprits for allegedly raping three minor girls in Belagavi

Belagavi police arrest three individuals for allegedly raping three minor girls on Valentine’s Day. Accused forcibly took girls in car, raped them in garden, threatened to kill if disclosed—complaint filed under POCSO Act.

The Belagavi police have apprehended three individuals for allegedly raping three minor girls on Valentine’s Day. The incident came to the limelight on February 20.

The three arrested are Adduri alias Halappa Suresh Babaleshwar, Halappa Giddavvagola and Gopal Gaddivadar are currently in custody at Raibag police station in Belagavi. The complaint states that the three accused forcibly took two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old girl in their car and allegedly raped them in the garden while the girls were going to the temple.

They also threatened the girls to kill if the matter was shared with anyone. A complaint has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act at the station.