Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Police apprehend 3 culprits for allegedly raping three minor girls in Belagavi

    Belagavi police arrest three individuals for allegedly raping three minor girls on Valentine’s Day. Accused forcibly took girls in car, raped them in garden, threatened to kill if disclosed—complaint filed under POCSO Act.

    Karnataka: Police apprehend 3 culprits for allegedly raping three minor girls in Belagavi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    The Belagavi police have apprehended three individuals for allegedly raping three minor girls on Valentine’s Day. The incident came to the limelight on February 20.

    The three arrested are Adduri alias Halappa Suresh Babaleshwar, Halappa Giddavvagola and Gopal Gaddivadar are currently in custody at Raibag police station in Belagavi. The complaint states that the three accused forcibly took two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old girl in their car and allegedly raped them in the garden while the girls were going to the temple. 

    They also threatened the girls to kill if the matter was shared with anyone. A complaint has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act at the station. 

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Defamation case against Amit Shah in Bengaluru vkp

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Defamation case against Amit Shah in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Residents in several areas in Bengaluru to face water supply shortages on THESE dates; Read this vkp

    Karnataka: Residents in several areas in Bengaluru to face water supply shortages on THESE dates; Read this

    Karnataka: Man tied in dog cage amid alleged theft, public demands action against staff vkp

    Karnataka: Man tied in dog cage amid alleged theft, public demands action against staff

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority vkp

    Outrage grows as elephant attack victim in Hassan awaits relief funds, while Kerala case gets priority

    BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi vkp

    BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi

    Recent Stories

    cricket From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child osf

    From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child

    Anushka Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret RBA

    Anushka- Virat's son Akaay: 5 reasons why their pregnancy was secret

    Kerala: Consumer court recognizes resort's negligence, grants Rs 2 crore compensation to bereaved parents rkn

    Kerala: Consumer court recognizes resort's negligence, grants Rs 2 crore compensation to bereaved parents

    What does 'Akaay' mean? Virat and Anushka's second child's name RKK

    What does 'Akaay' mean? Virat and Anushka's second child's name

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Defamation case against Amit Shah in Bengaluru vkp

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Defamation case against Amit Shah in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon