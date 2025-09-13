PM Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of nine people in the Hassan truck crash during a Ganpati procession in Karnataka. He announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from PMNRF.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of nine people, and injuries to multiple others in Karnataka's Hassan after a truck lorry crashed into a Ganpati procession.

The Prime Minister has announced Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), according to the PM's office.

"The mishap in Hassan, Karnataka, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest," the PMO said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the X post read.

On Friday, between 8 pm and 8:45 pm, a tanker lorry was found to have driven recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession in Mosale Hosalli. 9 people died in this incident, and the driver was also injured. 6 villagers and 3 engineering students have died, according to Inspector General of Police Boralingaiah.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved, and provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families.

"It is deeply saddening to learn news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible," Karnataka CM said.

According to an official statement, 19 people have been admitted in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Two patients have been moved to Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with one person needing surgery from a rib fracture. The other 18 are reportedly stable. Two people have been admitted in the Mangala hospital ICU, with both of them in a stable condition.

Out of the nine deaths eight of them are between 17-25 years, and 1 person above 55 years was killed in the accident.

