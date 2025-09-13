At least nine people, including six villagers and three students, died after a speeding tanker lorry crashed into a Ganpati immersion procession in Hassan, Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each family.

Hassan: At least nine people have died after a tanker lorry crashed into a procession heading for the immersion of the Ganpati idol at Karnataka's Hassan district, stated an official.

"Yesterday, between 8 pm and 8:45 pm, a tanker lorry was found to have driven recklessly into a Ganpati immersion procession in Mosale Hosalli. 9 people died in this incident, and the driver was also injured. 6 villagers and 3 engineering students have died," IGP Boralingaiah told reporters here.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved, and provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families.

“It is deeply saddening to learn news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible. On behalf of the government, a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the medical expenses for the treatment of those injured in the incident. This is a profoundly painful moment. Let us all stand with the families affected by this tragedy.”

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also expressed his grief on the incident. "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession. This is a most unfortunate incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear the pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The State Government must take steps to provide the best free treatment to the injured," the post read.

