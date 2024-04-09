Karnataka: PGs in Bengaluru on high alert amid Cholera outbreak

The discovery of cholera infections among students at Bengaluru Medical College's hostel within Victoria Hospital has raised concerns. Nine individuals have been confirmed with cholera in Bengaluru over the past two months.

The Bengaluru city is facing a dire shortage of drinking water. Concerns are escalating due to the cholera outbreak transmitted through contaminated water and food. The discovery of cholera infections among students at Bengaluru Medical College's hostel within Victoria Hospital has shocked the community. PG owners and residents in the area are apprehensive.

Nine individuals have been confirmed with cholera in Bengaluru over the past two months. The PG Owners Association is taking swift action to protect its residents. Guidelines are now in place for PGs across the city to prevent further spread of the disease. The association has notified all owners about the situation and plans to hold an emergency meeting next week to issue comprehensive directives.

PG guidelines include prohibiting outside food, ensuring routine cleanliness of kitchen areas, installing compulsory RO water filters, serving hot meals, and closely monitoring residents' health. Residents are urged to report any health changes promptly, with arrangements for immediate hospitalization if cholera symptoms appear.

Regular cleaning of premises, including common areas like kitchens, is emphasized, along with strict adherence to rules by all residents. The collective effort aims to reduce the risk of cholera transmission within PG communities and ensure the safety of all occupants.