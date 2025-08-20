The partially burnt body of 19-year-old college student Varshita was found near NH-48 in Chitradurga, Karnataka. Police suspect rape and murder. Locals and organizations have demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.

Chitradurga: In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves across the district, the partially half-burned body of 19-year-old college student was discovered near National Highway 48 in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The brutal nature of the crime has drawn comparisons to the Nirbhaya case in Delhi, causing widespread fear, outrage, and calls for justice.

Victim Identified as First-Year College Student

Varshita, a first-year degree student from Koverahatti village in Hiriyur taluk, was staying at a girls hostel while attending the Government Degree College in Chitradurga. She had been missing for four days.

On August 14, Varshita left the hostel after submitting a leave letter to the warden, stating she was going home. CCTV footage shows her leaving the hostel while talking on her mobile phone.

Body Found Near Highway 48

On August 19, her burned body was found near Highway 48, close to Gonuru village. Police suspect that she was raped, murdered, and then set on fire. Her death has left her family and locals in deep shock and grief.

A relative, Praveen, expressed his anguish, stating, “Such incidents were thought to happen only in North India. This seems to be a premeditated crime.”

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Chitradurga Rural Police Station. Police are investigating and questioning a young man named Chetan, reportedly undergoing treatment for stage three cancer, who was in contact with Varshita. Authorities are examining all leads to ascertain the circumstances leading to her death.

Public Outrage and Protests

ABVP, Dalit, and Kannada organisations staged protests at Onake Obavva Circle and the District Collector’s office, demanding justice for Varshita. Dalit leader Beeraavar Prakash condemned the police, urging a thorough investigation.

Varshita’s mother, Jyoti Tippeswamy, was inconsolable.

She said, “We sent our daughter to the city hoping she would study and become successful. What happened to her shouldn’t happen to any other child.”

Police Suspect Rape and Premeditated Murder

Authorities believe Varshita was raped and murdered, with her body set on fire to destroy evidence. The police continue to question witnesses and gather forensic evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.