A Kerala student in Bengaluru was raped by her PG house owner, who threatened to deny food and shelter. The accused, Ashraf, was arrested. The survivor, a college student, is undergoing treatment; police have launched a detailed investigation.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a college student from Kerala staying as a paying guest in Bengaluru was sexually assaulted by the house owner, who allegedly threatened to deny her food and shelter if she did not comply. The accused, identified as Ashraf, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the woman, who was a graduate student at a private college in the city.

In her complaint, the student said that she moved into Ashraf's house around two weeks ago. “On Monday night, Ashraf came to the room and said he would provide food and accommodation in exchange of sexual favours,” it sad, adding that Ashraf forcibly put her in his car around midnight, took her to another place and sexually assaulted her despite objections. The woman said she tried to send her location to a friend but could not do so. The survivor is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Further probe is underway.

The latest incident comes a month after another paying guest owner in Bengaluru was accused of raping a student. In that case, the accused identified as Ravi Teja Reddy raped a 21-year-old nursing student woman after she admitted to stealing three gold rings from another woman residing in the same property. The student alleged Reddy raped her when she pleaded with him not to inform the police about the theft.