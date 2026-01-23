A painter in Mysuru tragically died after falling from a tall building while at work. His family alleges contractor negligence for failing to provide safety measures. Authorities are investigating the incident.

A routine day turned into a nightmare for a family in Mysuru, Karnataka, when a husband, who went to work with dreams of providing a better future for his children, tragically fell to his death from a tall building. Satish (44), a resident of Kyathamaranahalli, was working as a painter at Sankalp Enclave apartment on Dewan’s Road when the rope he was using snapped. The horrific incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. His wife and children, who were waiting for him at home, are now left devastated and grappling with an uncertain future.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fallen While Working at Heights

Satish had gone to paint the apartment, hoping to earn enough to support his family and provide a good education for his children. While performing his work at a significant height, the rope snapped, causing him to fall to the ground and die instantly. Eyewitnesses and CCTV footage confirmed the tragic fall.

Family Alleges Contractor’s Negligence

The deceased was the sole breadwinner for his family. His wife and children are struggling to come to terms with the loss. The family alleges that contractor Deepak, who brought Satish to the site, failed to provide proper safety equipment or ensure precautionary measures.

“If I had known he was going to paint an apartment, I would not have sent my husband. My husband died due to the negligence of contractor Deepak. I want justice for my husband’s death,” the grieving wife said.

Community and Legal Concerns

This tragic incident has raised serious concerns about workplace safety for labourers in Mysuru. Officials and authorities are expected to investigate whether proper safety protocols were ignored, and the contractor’s responsibility in the death will likely come under scrutiny. The family is calling for justice and accountability to prevent similar accidents in the future.