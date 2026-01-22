Dharwad Paramedical Student Murder Solved: Man Set to Marry Her Strangled Her to Death
Dharwad Rural Police have solved the murder of 21-year-old paramedical student Zakia Mulla, whose body was found near Mansur Road. Police said she was strangled with her veil by Sabir Mulla, a relative who was expected to marry her, after argument.
Murder case that shocked Dharwad solved
The Dharwad Rural Police have solved the murder of a young paramedical student whose body was found on the outskirts of Dharwad city. The case, which shocked local residents and triggered fear across the area, has taken a tragic turn with police revealing that the man who was expected to marry her committed the crime.
The victim, Zakia Mulla, aged 21, was found dead near a dairy on Mansur Road. Police confirmed that she was strangled to death using her own veil after an argument over marriage.
Victim’s background and last movements
Zakia Mulla was a resident of Gandhi Chowk in Dharwad. She had recently completed her paramedical studies and was actively searching for a job. According to her family, she was focused on building her career and helping her household.
On the evening of January 20, Zakia left her home saying she was going to a laboratory for work-related reasons. When she did not return even late at night, her parents became worried and began searching for her.
Her father, Yunus Mulla, said the family had lunch together around 4 pm that day. After that, Zakia told them she would step out briefly. She never came back.
Body found near dairy the next morning
The next morning, Zakia’s body was found in a secluded spot near the Vinay Kulkarni dairy on Mansur Road, within the limits of Vidyagiri Police Station. Police were alerted early in the day.
Senior police officers, along with the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team, rushed to the spot. The area was sealed, and forensic evidence was collected.
Initial observations led police to believe she may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the location. Preliminary examination suggested death by strangulation.
Accused tried to mislead police
In a shocking development, police revealed that the accused, Sabir Mulla, was present near the spot where the body was found. Sabir, who is a relative of Zakia and the man her family had been discussing marriage with, called the District Superintendent of Police himself and informed him about the murder.
When police arrived, Sabir remained at the scene and acted as if he knew nothing about the crime. However, officers noticed his unusual behaviour and growing nervousness.
This raised suspicion, and he was taken into custody for questioning.
Truth comes out during interrogation
During interrogation, Sabir Mulla reportedly confessed to the murder. According to the police, Zakia and Sabir had gone out together on the evening of January 20.
While they were together, an argument broke out between them regarding their proposed marriage. As the quarrel intensified, Sabir allegedly lost control.
Police said he strangled Zakia using her veil, killing her on the spot.
A senior police officer stated, “Prima facie, it is a clear case of death by strangulation. The accused admitted to the act during questioning.”
Marriage talks had begun, no engagement fixed
Zakia’s father told the media that discussions about marriage had taken place with a family friend, but no formal engagement had been finalised.
He said his daughter never expressed fear or distress before leaving home that day. “She wanted to work and stand on her own feet,” he said.
Another suspect being questioned
Police have arrested Sabir Mulla and produced him before the court. They are also questioning another young man to find out if anyone else helped in committing the crime or in attempting to cover it up.
After the post-mortem examination was completed, Zakia’s body was handed over to her family in the presence of police officials.
The murder has caused shock and deep grief in Gandhi Chowk and nearby areas. Residents said the incident has created fear, especially among young women and their families.
A case has been registered at the Dharwad Rural Police Station, and further investigation is underway.
Police said strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the crime.
