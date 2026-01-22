The next morning, Zakia’s body was found in a secluded spot near the Vinay Kulkarni dairy on Mansur Road, within the limits of Vidyagiri Police Station. Police were alerted early in the day.

Senior police officers, along with the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team, rushed to the spot. The area was sealed, and forensic evidence was collected.

Initial observations led police to believe she may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the location. Preliminary examination suggested death by strangulation.

Accused tried to mislead police

In a shocking development, police revealed that the accused, Sabir Mulla, was present near the spot where the body was found. Sabir, who is a relative of Zakia and the man her family had been discussing marriage with, called the District Superintendent of Police himself and informed him about the murder.

When police arrived, Sabir remained at the scene and acted as if he knew nothing about the crime. However, officers noticed his unusual behaviour and growing nervousness.

This raised suspicion, and he was taken into custody for questioning.