    Karnataka: Over 60 sheep killed after being hit by train near Chikkaballapur

    Around 80 sheep tragically perished near Chikkaballapura after being entangled in a moving train at Lakkahalli. Fear caused by a dog led the flock onto the tracks, resulting in the fatal collision. The government promises compensation of 5000 rupees per sheep and urges swift relief for grieving farmers in Hoshoodya village.

    Karnataka: Over 80 sheep killed after being hit by train near Chikkaballapur
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    A devastating event unfolded near Chikkaballapura as approximately 80 sheep met a fatal end after being entangled in a moving train. The unfortunate incident occurred on the railway track at Lakkahalli in Shidlaghatta taluk, leaving a grim aftermath of loss and sorrow.

    Reports suggest that the sheep, belonging to Anjinappa, Koodalappa, and Devaraj of Hoshoodya village, encountered a distressing situation. The flock faced a dire fate when they got ensnared in the path of the moving train, resulting in the tragic demise of these innocent animals.

    100 days of Karnataka’s Cauvery struggle meets with government silence; read this

    The situation took a brutal turn as fear instigated by a dog seemingly caused the sheep to stray onto the railway tracks, leading to a catastrophic collision with the passing train. A cowherd attending to the flock suffered severe injuries. The authorities, including the Baiyappanahalli Railway Police and officials from the Animal Department, swiftly arrived at the site to assess the situation and extend their support.

    The government has pledged to offer compensation of 5000 rupees for each sheep lost in this unfortunate event. Statements from officials of the Animal Department underscore the urgency to expedite relief efforts for the grieving farmers in Hoshoodya village of Chikkaballapur taluk.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
