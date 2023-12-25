Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Over 70 hospitalised, one fatality after consuming prasada during Hanuman Jayanthi in Hoskote

    The tragic incident in Hoskote: Hundreds fall ill after consuming temple Prasada on Hanuman Jayanti; one fatality reported. Symptoms range from vomiting to diarrhoea. Authorities investigating the cause, and collaborative efforts are ongoing between police and medical officers to determine the source of the outbreak.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded in the city of Hoskote as hundreds of individuals fell sick after partaking in Prasada at various temples on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Among the affected, one woman, Siddagamma (61), a resident of Kaveri Nagar in Hoskote, tragically lost her life due to complications arising from the incident.

    The distressing aftermath of consuming prasada was felt among devotees who visited temples such as Venkataramanaswamy, Urubagilu Anjaneya Swamy, and Kote Anjaneya Swamy in the city. The Prasada distributed, including Pulyogare, Payasa, and Laddu, caused an unexpected outbreak of illness, with symptoms ranging from vomiting to diarrhoea.

    Milestone for Karnataka: Doddaballapura-Hoskote route introduces state's first boothless toll on STRR

    The afflicted individuals sought treatment at various medical facilities, including Hoskote Private Hospital, Kolar, and hospitals in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, Siddagamma's condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to her demise. Additionally, over 15 individuals remain in critical condition, receiving intensive medical care at a Silicon City hospital in Hoskote.

    The incident prompted a widespread response from the authorities, with the Hoskote police actively investigating the matter. Patients from areas under three police stations—Avalahalli, Nandagudi, and Hoskote—were admitted to private hospitals, prompting a collaborative effort to identify the root cause of this unfortunate episode.

    Biryani shop in Hoskote at center of GST fraud probe; crores seized by authorities

    Despite the extensive medical attention, the exact cause behind this outbreak remains unclear. The Hoskote police have gathered information from those affected, yet there seems to be a lack of communication between the taluk health officer and law enforcement.

    Efforts are underway as the taluk medical officer engages with private hospitals to ascertain the cause of the illness, striving to bring clarity to this distressing situation.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
