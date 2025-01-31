Davangere medical store owner arrested for allegedly raping, filming schoolgirl in Channagiri

A medical store owner in Channagiri, identified as Amjad, was arrested for raping a schoolgirl and filming the act. Police suspect he targeted multiple women and recorded videos. A case has been registered, and authorities warn against circulating explicit content. Investigations are ongoing.

First Published Jan 31, 2025, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 5:44 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light in Channagiri, Davangere where a medical store owner has been arrested for allegedly raping a schoolgirl and recording the act. The accused, identified as Amjad, ran Amar Medical Shop in Devaraj Aras Layout and was reportedly targeting schoolgirls and women visiting his shop for medicines. 

The crime came to light after a video of Amjad sexually assaulting a schoolgirl surfaced on social media. Following this, ASI Shashidhar filed a complaint at the Channagiri police station, leading to a case being registered under various sections of the IT Act, the BNS Act 2023, and the POCSO Act 2012.  

The police have charged the accused under Sections 67, 67(a), and 67(b) of the IT Act, Sections 77, 294, and 64 of the BNS Act - 2023, and Sections 4, 6, 14, and 15 of the POCSO Act. The CEN police arrested Amjad on Monday and presented him before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.  

Investigations suggest that Amjad had been luring schoolgirls and women to his medical store and recording videos of his acts. It is suspected that he used mobile phones and CCTV cameras to capture explicit footage. Police sources say he had several such videos stored on his mobile device.  

