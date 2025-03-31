user
'Hope, harmony, kindness': PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders extend greetings on occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Oposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, President Droupadi Murmu were among the political leaders who extended greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Monday.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"


President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes on the occasion.
 

"Greetings to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival strengthens the feeling of brotherhood and gives the message of adopting compassion and charity. I wish that this festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life and strengthens the spirit of moving forward on the path of goodness in everyone's hearts," the President's post in Urdu on social media X.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes.


Taking to social media X, the LoP wrote, "Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and good health to you and your loved ones."

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also extended his warm greetings.


Taking to social media X, the Congress President wrote in a post that Eid evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion, and the spirit of sharing amongst all.

"On this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my warmest greetings to fellow citizens. Eid profoundly evokes feelings of fraternity, compassion, and the spirit of sharing amongst us all, and serves to strengthen the pluralistic bonds that unite our people. Let these celebrations usher in an era of prosperity and amity for all," the post read.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. 

