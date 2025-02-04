Bengaluru transport officials seize Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and other luxury cars for tax evasion

Bengaluru Transport Department seized over 30 luxury cars, including Ferrari, Porsche, and BMW, for evading taxes. Registered in other states, these vehicles were illegally operating in Karnataka. The operation, led by C. Mallikarjun, is expected to recover Rs. 3 crore in taxes.

Bengaluru: In a major operation aimed at curbing tax evasion, officials from the Bengaluru Transport Department seized over 30 luxury cars, including high-end brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Range Rover, Maserati, and Aston Martin. These cars were registered in foreign states and were being used in Karnataka without paying the required transport taxes.

The operation, which took place from Friday to Sunday, was led by Transport Deputy Commissioner C. Mallikarjun, under the guidance of the Additional Transport Commissioner of the South Zone. A team of 41 officials, including Regional Transport Officers B. Srinivas Prasad, L. Deepak, Srinivasappa, and Ranjit, conducted raids across various locations in Bengaluru.



Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

During the operation, it was found that several luxury cars had been registered in states like Delhi, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, and were being used in Karnataka without paying the mandatory road taxes. These vehicles were illegally plying on Bengaluru’s roads, causing significant loss to the state in tax revenue.

The seized luxury cars, which include some of the most sought-after brands in the world, are expected to lead to a recovery of around Rs. 3 crore in taxes. The authorities have issued notices to the owners, demanding payment of the outstanding taxes.



Bengaluru: BBMP to import 20 sweeping machines worth Rs 764 crore to keep roads dust free

The Bengaluru Transport Department has formed eight teams across the city to carry out these operations. The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that all vehicles in the city are properly registered and tax-compliant. The department has made it clear that such operations will continue to safeguard tax revenue and ensure fair play among vehicle owners.

The operation has received widespread praise for its effectiveness in addressing tax evasion, and it serves as a reminder that vehicle owners must comply with all transport laws.

Latest Videos