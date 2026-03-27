In Koppal, Karnataka, a differently-abled man was forced to crawl down stairs at a railway station as the newly built escalator and lift remained non-operational. The incident has raised concerns over accessibility, negligence, and delays in public infrastructure activation.

In a deeply distressing incident at Koppal railway station, a differently-abled man was forced to crawl down a flight of stairs due to the non-functioning of newly installed passenger facilities. Despite the presence of an escalator and a lift built at considerable cost, neither has been made operational, leaving passengers, especially those with disabilities, facing severe hardship. The incident has raised serious concerns about accessibility and administrative delay.

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Man’s Struggle to Exit the Railway Station

The man, identified as Chandrashekhar from Mattur village in Koppal taluk, was travelling from Koppal to Hubballi for medical treatment. His train arrived at platform number two, and he faced immense difficulty while trying to exit the station.

With neither the escalator nor the lift in service, Chandrashekhar had no option but to crawl down the stairs. It has also been alleged that no railway staff came forward to assist him during the ordeal.

Facilities Built but Not Operational

After managing to descend the stairs, Chandrashekhar used a walker to exit the station. An escalator and a lift have been installed at Koppal railway station at a cost of several lakhs of rupees. However, even after four to five months, both facilities remain non-operational as they have not yet been inaugurated.

Appeal to Authorities

Chandrashekhar has urged the authorities to make the escalator and lift functional at the earliest to prevent such incidents in the future. The situation highlights the urgent need for the timely activation of public infrastructure, especially facilities meant for differently-abled passengers.