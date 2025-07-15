Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated ₹2,000 crore worth of National Highway projects in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, including the Sharavathi Bridge, to boost regional connectivity, improve road safety, and reduce travel time.

Shivamogga: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 9 National Highway projects spanning 88 km, with an investment exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in Sagara Town, Shivamogga, Karnataka, a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials were also present during the event.

Sharavathi Bridge to Boost Malnad–Coastal Connectivity

The newly inaugurated Sharavathi Bridge is poised to significantly improve connectivity between the Malnad and coastal regions while also facilitating easier access to important pilgrimage centres such as the Sigandur Chowdeshwari and Kollur Mookambika temples.

The widening of the 47-kilometre-long Bidar-Humnabad section of NH-367 will substantially reduce travel time between the districts of Kalaburagi and Bidar. Restoration works undertaken in the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75 are expected to ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic movement during the monsoon season, particularly along the vital Mangaluru-Bengaluru corridor.

The construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Shahabad and a bridge over the Kagina River on NH-50 will ensure seamless connectivity between Kalaburagi and Raichur. In addition, road safety enhancements on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access-Controlled Expressway will facilitate faster, safer, and more efficient travel between Karnataka and Kerala, while also reducing travel time and fuel consumption.

Gadkari Reviews Highway Progress in Maharashtra

Earlier on July 8, Nitin Gadkari held a detailed review meeting in New Delhi with officials to assess the progress of National Highway projects in Maharashtra.

The review was focused on the road projects, including Mumbai-Goa Highway (Package I, VI, VII), National Highway 353C from Choudampalli to Sironcha, National Highway 161A from Mudkhed to Nanded, National Highway 166G from Talere to Gaganbawda to Kolhapur, National Highway 52 and Kharwandi Kasar Junction, and National Highway 652 from Naldurg to Akkalkot.

