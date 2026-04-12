In a shocking incident from Kodagu, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a coffee plantation in Bethri village. Wrapped in an areca leaf and exposed to the cold, the infant was rescued by locals and Child Protection Unit officials. Police have launched a search for the parents.

In a deeply distressing incident reported from Karnataka’s Kodagu district, a newborn baby girl was allegedly abandoned by her parents in a coffee plantation. The shocking discovery was made in Bethri village under Virajpet taluk, where the infant was found in a vulnerable condition shortly after birth. The baby, wrapped in an areca leaf sheath and left exposed to the cold, was rescued in time by alert locals and officials from the Child Protection Unit, preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

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Infant Found by Locals

Residents of the Hemmadu area in Bethri village were alerted after hearing the cries of a baby. Upon searching the nearby coffee estate, they discovered the newborn lying on the ground, wrapped in an areca leaf sheath. The infant had no clothing and was shivering due to the cold weather. The villagers acted swiftly and informed the Child Protection Unit.

Rescue and Medical Care

Officials from the Child Protection Unit rushed to the location and rescued the baby safely. As the infant appeared weak and unwell, she was immediately shifted to the District Women and Children’s Hospital in Madikeri for medical attention. Doctors are currently monitoring her condition and providing the necessary treatment. According to sources, the baby is now stable and out of danger.

Police Investigation Underway

The Madikeri police have registered a case and initiated a search to identify and trace the parents responsible for abandoning the child. Further investigation is underway.