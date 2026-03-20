A mother in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district was told that her newborn had died but her baby's body was never returned raising suspicion over the government health facility.

A mother in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district was told that her newborn had died but her baby's body was never returned raising suspicion over the government health facility. Kamlesh Devi, 35, has accused staff at Ballia Community Health Centre, alleging that her newborn daughter mysteriously “disappeared” moments after birth nearly four months ago. According to the family, hospital authorities informed her that the baby was stillborn, but failed to provide any physical evidence or official documentation to support the claim.

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The family recounted that Kamlesh underwent a normal delivery but slipped into unconsciousness due to excessive bleeding. When she regained senses, she was told that her baby died, but no body was handed over, and no paperwork was issued.

"After gaining consciousness, I repeatedly asked for the body, and every time I was told the child was born dead. But they never handed me the body. I visited the facility a couple of times in the last four months, but no information was provided to me. I firmly believe that the staff sold my baby. I want justice," Kamlesh Devi said.

Her husband, Ramesh Kumar, returned from an out-of-state labour job and began probing the inconsistencies.

"I was on a contract labour job and could not come earlier. But it was obvious that if the body was not handed over, the child was stolen. We heard it was a baby girl. We met the district magistrate, who has promised an inquiry into the matter," he said.

District magistrate Avinash Singh stepped in on Thursday, ordering a formal probe into the allegations. A four-member special investigation team, led by SDM Vidushi Singh, has been constituted to scrutinize hospital records and determine whether any foul play or falsification of documents occurred.

"Investigations have already begun in the case," the SDM said.

Chief medical officer Vishram Singh added, “We will be submitting our report soon.”