    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    In a resolute step towards embracing clean and sustainable energy practices, Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George presided over a significant meeting where the focus was on establishing solar parks adjacent to all Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOM's) substations, as well as implementing IP Feeder Solarisation initiatives across the state. 

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 6:25 PM IST

    Underscoring the pivotal role of energy in the state's growth, Energy Minister K J George emphasized, "Efficient energy usage is paramount to our state's progress. The simplicity of solar technology installation in rural areas, coupled with its extended operational lifespan, is driving its increasing adoption."

    Minister George highlighted, "The successful execution of these projects would bolster localized power generation, thereby ensuring efficient electricity supply to our farming community during daylight hours."

    Among the five Electricity Supply Companies, BESCOM, CESCOM, and HESCOM have already designated suitable land parcels for the creation of solar parks. Concurrently, the remaining ESCOMs are in various stages of land identification.

    Parallelly, Minister George held a constructive discussion with manufacturers of Solar-powered Irrigation Pump Sets (IP). This interaction aimed to explore the viability of accelerating the installation of solar pump sets among the state's agriculturalists.

    "The adoption of Solar-powered IP sets guarantees uninterrupted power supply to farmers, ultimately reducing reliance on traditional power sources," expressed Minister George.

    The solar water pump set initiative was launched in the state back in 2014-15, focusing on the 5hp category. The funding was sourced from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (GOI), the Government of Karnataka, and beneficiary contributions. This scheme was later continued under the PM-KUSUM Component-B 2019, resulting in the installation of 4369 solar pump sets by the Karnataka Energy Ministry.

    The PM KUSUM Scheme extends financial support to individual farmers for installing standalone solar agricultural pumps up to 7.5 HP. This aids in replacing existing diesel pumps/irrigation systems in off-grid regions without grid connectivity. Although higher capacity pumps can also be installed, financial assistance remains capped at 7.5 HP capacity.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 6:25 PM IST
