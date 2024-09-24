Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC ruling in MUDA land scam

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has alleged a 'big conspiracy' against CM Siddaramaiah after the High Court upheld the Governor's decision to allow prosecution in the MUDA land scam case. Shivakumar dismissed resignation demands, accusing the BJP of targeting Siddaramaiah for political reasons.

    Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC order in MUDA land scam vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 3:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged a "big conspiracy" against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following the Karnataka High Court's verdict that upheld the Governor's decision to allow prosecution against the CM in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case. 

    The case revolves around the allegation that Siddaramaiah illegally acquired 14 sites from the Mysore Urban Development Authority. The Governor had granted permission for prosecution, prompting the CM to challenge the decision in court. However, the Karnataka High Court, led by Justice Nagaprasanna, ruled that the Governor’s decision was valid.

    'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case 

    The court’s judgment has stirred political tensions in Karnataka, with opposition parties, especially the BJP, calling for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation. The BJP has urged Siddaramaiah to step down, taking moral responsibility for the allegations. On the other hand, the Congress party has rallied behind its leader, with top officials and ministers supporting him amidst the controversy. Speaking to the media after the court's ruling, DCM DK Shivakumar came out in strong support of CM Siddaramaiah, dismissing any calls for resignation. He stated, "There is no question of resignation. CM Siddaramaiah has not done anything wrong. We have full faith in his commitment to the state."

    Shivakumar further stressed that the judgment is part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP to defame Siddaramaiah. "Everyone knows how the BJP conspired against me and sent me to jail. By God's grace, I came out clean, and the case that led to my imprisonment was dismissed. Similarly, they are now targeting our Chief Minister and his family," he remarked.

    He emphasized that despite multiple investigations, Siddaramaiah has been proven innocent each time. "Whatever investigations are ordered, the CM comes out clean. He has done nothing wrong, and we fully trust his leadership," Shivakumar added. Referring to the political pressure from the opposition, Shivakumar said, "The BJP cannot tolerate Siddaramaiah’s contribution to the state. There is a conspiracy against him, but we will stand by him."

    Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    DK Shivakumar also shared that he had recently attended a program with the CM. "The Chief Minister asked me to stay until the end of the event, and I did. Now, we need to review the full judgment, not just react to what people are saying. I am not willing to listen to every opinion that comes my way. We must understand the judgment in its entirety."

    The controversy has sparked a fierce political debate in Karnataka, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of shielding Siddaramaiah and calling for accountability. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has firmly backed the CM, accusing the opposition of playing dirty politics.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka BJP tweet asks CM Siddaramaiah to resign after High Court allows prosecution in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

    Bengaluru auto driver swaps office chair with seat Netizens react humorously vkp

    B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

    Karnataka High Court reject CM Siddaramaiah plea orders prosecution into MUDA land scam case vkp

    Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

    Mysore Dasara 2024 Govt bans making reels taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants vkp

    Mysore Dasara 2024: Govt bans making reels, taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants

    Bengaluru CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend vkp

    Bengaluru: CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend

    Recent Stories

    10 Interesting Facts About the Mumbai Local Train: From Ghost Stations to Affordable Travel anr

    10 Interesting Facts About the Mumbai Local Train

    Telangana govt permits midnight shows for Jr NTR-Janhvi Japoor's film Devara, see timings RKK

    Telangana govt permits midnight shows for Jr NTR-Janhvi Japoor's film Devara, see timings

    cricket India batter Sarfaraz Khan likely to be released from Test squad for Irani Cup scr

    India batter Sarfaraz Khan likely to be released from Test squad for Irani Cup

    Caught on camera: Thane vendor urinates in fruit bag, arrested amid public outrage (WATCH) AJR

    Caught on camera: Thane vendor urinates in fruit bag, arrested amid public outrage (WATCH)

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details anr

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon