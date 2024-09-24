'Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC ruling in MUDA land scam

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has alleged a 'big conspiracy' against CM Siddaramaiah after the High Court upheld the Governor's decision to allow prosecution in the MUDA land scam case. Shivakumar dismissed resignation demands, accusing the BJP of targeting Siddaramaiah for political reasons.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged a "big conspiracy" against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, following the Karnataka High Court's verdict that upheld the Governor's decision to allow prosecution against the CM in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.

The case revolves around the allegation that Siddaramaiah illegally acquired 14 sites from the Mysore Urban Development Authority. The Governor had granted permission for prosecution, prompting the CM to challenge the decision in court. However, the Karnataka High Court, led by Justice Nagaprasanna, ruled that the Governor’s decision was valid.



'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

The court’s judgment has stirred political tensions in Karnataka, with opposition parties, especially the BJP, calling for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation. The BJP has urged Siddaramaiah to step down, taking moral responsibility for the allegations. On the other hand, the Congress party has rallied behind its leader, with top officials and ministers supporting him amidst the controversy. Speaking to the media after the court's ruling, DCM DK Shivakumar came out in strong support of CM Siddaramaiah, dismissing any calls for resignation. He stated, "There is no question of resignation. CM Siddaramaiah has not done anything wrong. We have full faith in his commitment to the state."

Shivakumar further stressed that the judgment is part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP to defame Siddaramaiah. "Everyone knows how the BJP conspired against me and sent me to jail. By God's grace, I came out clean, and the case that led to my imprisonment was dismissed. Similarly, they are now targeting our Chief Minister and his family," he remarked.

He emphasized that despite multiple investigations, Siddaramaiah has been proven innocent each time. "Whatever investigations are ordered, the CM comes out clean. He has done nothing wrong, and we fully trust his leadership," Shivakumar added. Referring to the political pressure from the opposition, Shivakumar said, "The BJP cannot tolerate Siddaramaiah’s contribution to the state. There is a conspiracy against him, but we will stand by him."



Karnataka HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea, orders prime facie into MUDA land scam case

DK Shivakumar also shared that he had recently attended a program with the CM. "The Chief Minister asked me to stay until the end of the event, and I did. Now, we need to review the full judgment, not just react to what people are saying. I am not willing to listen to every opinion that comes my way. We must understand the judgment in its entirety."

The controversy has sparked a fierce political debate in Karnataka, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of shielding Siddaramaiah and calling for accountability. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has firmly backed the CM, accusing the opposition of playing dirty politics.

Latest Videos