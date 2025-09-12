A Bengaluru auto driver spent 1.5 hours tracking down a woman’s lost AirPods after she left them in another auto. Praised for his dedication, the driver was hailed as a hero by the grateful passenger on social media.

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming incident in Bengaluru, an auto driver went above and beyond to help a woman recover her lost AirPods, earning praise from social media users nationwide. The woman, Palak Malhotra, accidentally left her AirPods in an auto, and another driver, Darshan, immediately sprang into action. Over the course of an hour and a half, Darshan cancelled his other rides, navigated a language barrier, and finally retrieved the AirPods. The pair celebrated the reunion over tea, and Palak shared the story online, challenging stereotypes about Bengaluru auto drivers.

Darshan is a B.Com graduate saving for his MBA, driving his father’s auto in the meantime, showing that kindness can transcend everyday struggles.

AirPods Missing After Auto Ride

Palak Malhotra, a recent arrival in Bengaluru, doesn’t speak Kannada beyond a few words like “Kannada Gothilla” (I don’t know Kannada) and “Hegiddira” (How are you). She hurriedly boarded an auto and unknowingly left her AirPods behind. She realised they were missing shortly after reaching her destination.

Woman Uses ‘Find My’ Feature

Being an Apple product, Palak used the ‘Find My’ feature to track her AirPods. She then booked another auto to chase the first one in hopes of retrieving her lost item.

Auto Driver Darshan to the Rescue

Palak explained the situation to auto driver Darshan using a mix of Kannada and Hindi, but neither fully understood the other’s language. Despite the communication barrier, Darshan understood the urgency and immediately drove her to the first auto’s location.

Three Location Search, 1.5 Hour Hunt

Palak initially checked the first auto, assuming the AirPods were still inside. However, a subsequent passenger had taken them. Darshan tracked down the first auto driver and obtained the passenger’s contact number through the ride-hailing app. After 1.5 hours of dedicated effort, Darshan successfully retrieved Palak’s AirPods.

The duo celebrated the success over tea, and Palak shared the story online, praising Darshan’s kindness and proving that not all heroes wear capes.

Social Media Users React to the Incident

“It’s not about speaking Kannada… all Kannadigas just be satisfied if you are trying to speak. The same will go wrong if your intention itself is not to speak. And helping people in distress is a human behaviour.”

“Some drive autos in Bangalore. Left mine in a cab in Apr, while coming back from the airport after missing a flight. Was flustered after being in traffic for 5 hours and still not being able to get on that plane.”

