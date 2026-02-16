A Karnataka mother went viral for her unusual way of motivating her son, who showed little interest in studies. Frustrated with his constant phone use, she jokingly announced a “limited offer” to find him a bride who also avoids studying.

A light-hearted yet thought-provoking video from Karnataka has taken social media by storm after a mother came up with an unusual way to address her son’s lack of interest in studies. Frustrated with his constant mobile phone use and poor academic focus, the mother jokingly announced a “limited offer” to book a son-in-law for him — pairing him with a girl who also does not study.

Faced with her son’s continued lack of motivation, she chose to take an extraordinary public step. Instead of traditional disciplinary measures at home, she leveraged social media and community networks with a quirky offer crafted to jolt her son into rethinking his priorities.

In the viral clip, the mother can be seen teasing her son in a playful tone, suggesting that since he shows little inclination toward academics, she might as well arrange his marriage early. The humorous approach was meant to motivate him, but it quickly caught the attention of netizens across platforms. Many viewers found the video amusing and relatable, calling it a creative parenting tactic in today’s digital age where children are often glued to smartphones.

At the same time, the clip has sparked broader discussions about academic pressure, changing parenting styles, and the challenges families face in encouraging children to focus on education. Some users praised the mother’s humorous strategy, saying it reflects a softer, more engaging way to handle teenage stubbornness. Others pointed out the need for balanced communication rather than public shaming, even in jest.

Experts on youth behaviour and education have noted that while such gestures may grab headlines, addressing underlying issues — such as motivation, mental health, and guidance toward sustainable goals — remains essential for long-term change. The story has ignited broader discussions on parenting approaches and how families manage educational resistance among adolescents in today’s competitive landscape.