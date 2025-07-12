In a shocking incident at Shivamogga Central Jail, a mobile phone was surgically removed from a prisoner’s stomach. The inmate had initially claimed he swallowed a stone. Authorities have launched a probe into the serious security breach.

Shivamogga: A shocking incident has emerged from the Central Jail in Shivamogga district, where a mobile phone was surgically removed from the stomach of a prisoner. The case has raised serious concerns about security lapses within the jail premises.

Inmate claims to have swallowed a stone

The incident came to light when the prisoner, identified as 30-year-old Daulat, visited the jail hospital on June 24. He informed doctors that he had accidentally swallowed a stone. Upon preliminary examination, doctors found an unusual object inside his stomach and referred him to McGann Hospital for further treatment.

Surgery reveals mobile phone inside stomach

At McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, doctors conducted an X-ray, which revealed a foreign object in Daulat’s stomach. Surgery was immediately performed, and to the doctors’ surprise, a mobile phone was successfully removed.

Jail security under scrutiny after shocking discovery

This unexpected discovery has exposed major security lapses within the prison. Questions are now being raised about how the prisoner managed to smuggle a mobile phone into the high-security facility and why it went unnoticed.

In response to the incident, Central Jail Superintendent Ranganath filed a formal complaint at the Tunga Nagar police station. He has requested a thorough investigation to determine how the phone was brought into the jail and by whom.

Investigation underway to trace breach

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Multiple theories are being explored regarding how the mobile phone ended up in the prisoner’s stomach. Authorities are also assessing whether this was a one-off case or part of a larger lapse in jail security.