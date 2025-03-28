user
Karnataka Milk Federation justifies price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers'

The Karnataka government has approved a Rs 4 per litre hike in the price of Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1, to support dairy farmers. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik defended the decision, stating that the increase will directly benefit milk producers.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 7:43 AM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik on Thursday defended the move of the state government to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 4 per litre, stating that the additional cost will go directly to the farmers.

"We were selling milk in Karnataka at a price lower than that elsewhere in the country. KMF procures 86 lakh-1 crore (milk) every day. 1 litre of milk is sold at Rs 42 (Karnataka). In Gujarat, it is Rs 53, in Andhra & Telangana, it is Rs 58, in Delhi and Maharashtra, it is Rs 56, in Kerala, it is Rs 54.... This decision has been taken in the interest of herders. These 4 Rupees are going to farmers...," he told ANI.The 

Karnataka govt announced a Rs 4 per litre increase in Nandini milk and curd

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced the Rs 4 per litre increase in Nandini milk and curd, which will come into effect on April 1.
The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The move aims to encourage dairy farming in the state, considering the cost of milk production and processing.

Following the meeting, Karnataka Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh made the announcement while speaking to reporters.

"In a Karnataka Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was agreed to increase the selling price of Nandini milk and curd by Rs 4 per litre/kg in order to encourage dairy farming in the state, considering the cost of milk production and processing. Steps will be taken to ensure that the price revision amount reaches the milk producers of the state directly," he said.

"In addition, it has been informed to withdraw the price increase of Rs 2 for each 1 litre of Nandini milk with effect from 26th June 2024 and take steps for sale by adopting the current price revision of Rs 4 in 500 ml and one-litre package as before," he added.

On a state cabinet discussion on the rise in price of milk, Karnataka Minister HK Patil told reporters, "The decision will be made by KMF (Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited) in consultation with the concerned ministers. The decision may be taken in a day or two. We have left it to KMF to decide, they will make a decision perhaps today.

"BJP Karnataka denounced the move in a social media post on X and termed the Congress government "anti-poor"

"Milk prices hiked by Rs4/-, and the cost of daily essentials is skyrocketing. Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leaders are busy with honey-trap scandals. Farmers have been waiting for milk subsidies for years, but the government prioritises Waqf compound renovations instead. Congress isn't just anti-farmer; they're anti-poor!"

Congress govt continues to impose prise hikes on common people, says BJP

Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the BJP Karnataka President, alleged on X that "the Congress government continues to impose price hikes on the common people of the state."

He accused the government of increasing the price of milk for the second time after coming to power.

"The Congress government, which is struggling to manage the five blessings, has been continuously imposing the misfortune of price hike on the common man ever since it came to power. At a time when people are suffering from the heat of price hikes in drinking water, electricity bills, transportation, essential items, etc., this government seems to have entered the race to increase the price of milk for the second time after coming to power. The current decision to increase the price of milk by Rs 4 and cut into the pockets of the common man is nothing but daylight robbery."

