A massive drinking water pipeline burst near Ukkadagatri in Karnataka, sending water up to 30 feet into the air and washing away a connecting road. Eight arecanut and three coconut trees were uprooted, while nearby areas were flooded.

A massive drinking water pipeline burst near Ukkadagatri village on Wednesday, causing extensive damage in the surrounding area and washing away the main road connecting the village to the Ukkadagatri temple. The pipeline supplies drinking water to Hirekerur taluk and is also used to fill local lakes. The sudden rupture sent a powerful surge of water into nearby areas, damaging farmland and raising concerns among local residents.

Farmers were working in their fields when the incident occurred. They reportedly heard a loud explosion and ran to safety in panic as water began gushing out of the damaged pipeline under high pressure.

The force of the water uprooted eight arecanut trees and three coconut trees on a neighbouring farm, causing significant damage to the agricultural land.

Water Shoots 30 Feet Into The Air

The pipeline runs behind Karibasaveshwara High School and reportedly burst suddenly, sending water between 20 and 30 feet into the air. The primary and high schools were closed for a holiday on Wednesday, preventing students and staff from being present on the premises when the incident occurred.

The floodwaters spread across the school campus, submerging the school garden and damaging several small trees and plants. An eyewitness, Siddanagouda Mudegoudra, confirmed the extent of the damage to the trees and the road in the area.

What Caused The Pipeline Burst?

The pipeline carries water from the Tungabhadra River through a jack well near Ukkadagatri and supplies drinking water to Hirekerur taluk. According to local residents, a similar pipeline burst occurred around six months ago, although the damage was reportedly minor.

Locals have raised concerns over the repeated pipeline bursts and alleged that poor and unscientific work during the installation of the jack well pipelines could be responsible for the problem. They have called for a detailed inspection of the pipeline network to determine the exact cause of the latest rupture.

Poor Maintenance Blamed

The latest incident has also raised questions about the maintenance of the drinking water infrastructure in the area. Residents have urged the concerned authorities to inspect the pipelines and take immediate corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Former Gram Panchayat president Chandragouda Jigalera has warned officials about the issue and demanded action. He said villagers would shut down the jack well and launch a major protest if the government fails to address their concerns.

Residents have also urged the authorities to assess the damage caused to the road, agricultural land and school premises and take steps to ensure the safety and reliability of the drinking water pipeline network.