Karnataka is rolling out mandatory sensor-based driving tests across the state to stop corruption. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy confirms only those who pass the automated test will get a license.

Belagavi (Mudalagi): To obtain a vehicle driving license, there will no longer be a manual (human intervention) testing system. Instead, a completely sensor-based system is being installed on all driving tracks in the state, and only candidates who pass it will be issued a driving license, said Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking after inaugurating the new building of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) office and a modern driving track in Arabhavi of Mudalagi taluk on Tuesday, he said that this measure has been taken to bring transparency and a fair system to the driving test.

No more room for officer intervention

“Previously, the driving test was a manual system. Sometimes, officers themselves would interfere on the test track. This will no longer be possible. Sensors have been installed on all driving tracks, and the candidate's driving skills will be evaluated by technology. The candidate will pass only if they drive well according to the rules. Otherwise, they will fail impartially,” the minister clarified.

Long-standing demand fulfilled

The minister said that the long-standing demand of motorists in this region for an Assistant Regional Transport Office and a driving track has now been realized. He praised the efforts of the Jarkiholi brothers in implementing this project, calling it a great contribution to public service.

Office and driving track in one place – a rare facility

BEML President and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said, “Constructing the transport department office and the driving test track in the same location is very convenient for the public. Everyone should make good use of this facility.”

The Assistant Regional Transport Officer's office and the modern driving track have been built on about 9 acres of land in Arabhavi at a cost of ₹10 crore. The MLA said that having the office and driving track in the same place is a rare arrangement in Belagavi district, and it is a matter of happiness that this has been made possible in our constituency.

A new step on Arabhavi's path to development

“Arabhavi, once under a gram panchayat, is now growing into a town panchayat. Colleges, a Morarji Desai school, and now an RTO office have been established. Officers must serve with integrity,” advised Balachandra Jarkiholi.

Recalling the contribution of District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, he said, “The minister had instructed the Tahsildar for this land and decided that the office should be built here. Additionally, a proposal has been made to establish an engineering college in Arabhavi. Instructions have been given to provide another 5 acres of land for this. In the coming days, Gokak should become an education hub.”

Presence of dignitaries

The event was attended by Uppara Development Corporation Chairman Bharamanna Uppara, Arabhavi Town Panchayat President Renuka Madar, Dharwad Additional Transport Commissioner K.T. Halaswamy, Belagavi Joint Transport Commissioner Siddappa Kallera, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Shankar Kulkarni, Hubballi Chief Works Engineer Somanna Angadi, and many other public representatives, officials, and dignitaries.