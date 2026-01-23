The Karnataka state cabinet has approved a one-time, five-year age relaxation for government job applicants. This applies to all civil post notifications issued until December 31, 2027, addressing recruitment delays.

Bengaluru: The state cabinet meeting on Thursday approved a one-time five-year relaxation in the maximum age limit for candidates of all categories, applicable to recruitment notifications for all types of civil posts issued until December 31, 2027.

This is likely to extend the maximum age limit for applying for the general category from the current 35 years to 40 years, for backward classes from 38 years to 43 years, and for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from 40 years to 45 years. This government decision has brought relief to lakhs of candidates who were anxious about being excluded from the recruitment process due to age.

Recruitment in the state has been delayed for the past two years due to the internal reservation controversy and other reasons. In response, job aspirants who took to protest had demanded a 5-year relaxation in the age limit. Following this, the state government, which had decided to implement SC internal reservation in September, issued an order on September 6 relaxing the age limit by two years. However, opposition from job aspirants continued. Therefore, on September 29, the government issued a revised order, relaxing the age limit by three years, applicable to notifications from 2025 to December 27, 2027.

However, the SC internal reservation case has reached the court, and it has not yet been decided in court whether the total reservation should be limited to 50% or can be given up to 56%. Due to this, the recruitment process is further delayed, and thousands were worried about losing their eligibility for jobs due to the age limit. In this context, the cabinet has decided to relax the maximum age limit prescribed in the respective recruitment rules for direct recruitment to civil services by five years, as a one-time measure.

Green light for land in Bengaluru for 22 Dalit, backward mutts

The cabinet meeting on Thursday approved the sanction of land in the capital city of Bengaluru for 22 mutts belonging to backward and Dalit communities.

Land has been identified for these mutts in Ravuthanahalli of Dasanapura hobli in Bengaluru North taluk. It has been decided to grant government land in survey numbers 57 and 58 of the village to 22 Dalit and backward class mutts. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently announced at a Devanga community convention that the government has decided to provide at least 2 to 2.5 acres of government land to backward class mutts and organizations. He had also mentioned that this matter would be discussed in the next cabinet meeting. Accordingly, the matter was discussed in the last cabinet meeting but was postponed without any decision. It has been approved in this meeting.

What is the impact?

- For the general category, the current maximum age limit of 35 years will increase to 40 years

- For backward classes, the age limit of 38 years will increase to 43 years

- For SC/ST, the age limit of 40 years is likely to be extended to 45 years