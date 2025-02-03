Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 lakh to scammers posing as friend staying abroad; Here's how

A cyber fraud case in Adugodi led to the arrest of seven men from Mysuru who managed bank accounts for a scammer posing as a Dubai-based friend. The fraudster tricked salesman Mohammed Kashif into transferring money by claiming he was detained in Saudi Arabia on false ISI links.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Adugodi police have arrested seven men from Mysuru in connection with a cyber fraud case in which a salesman was tricked into losing Rs 1.5 lakh by fraudsters impersonating his Dubai-based friend. The arrested individuals were responsible for handling bank accounts on behalf of the prime suspect, who remains at large.

The suspects have been identified as Azharuddin (32), Shashi Kumar (25), Syed Danish (20), Syed Kashif (31), Mohammed Mudassir (36), Shafi alias Shafiulla (38), and Imtiyaz Pasha (33), all residents of Mysuru. Azharuddin works as a tool sharpener, while Shashi is employed at a private company. Kashif, who holds a diploma in mechanical engineering, was engaged in the textile business, whereas Mohammed, who completed ITI, was unemployed. The remaining accused are school dropouts without jobs.

Azharuddin was in touch with the prime suspect, who instructed him to open bank accounts in his and his friends' names. The alleged mastermind claimed the accounts were needed to process earnings from online video gaming. In return, they received a monthly commission of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. According to a senior officer, the arrested individuals asserted that they were unaware their accounts were being used as mule accounts to receive money from cyber fraud.

On January 7, Mohammed Kashif, a 27-year-old salesman from Adugodi, received a Facebook friend request from someone posing as his Dubai-based friend.

The fraudster claimed he was returning to India and needed to transfer money to Kashif’s bank account, which he would collect after his arrival. To make the scam appear legitimate, the fraudster sent a receipt showing a transfer of Rs 7.9 lakh, assuring Kashif that the amount would reflect in his account within 24 hours.

The following day, Kashif received a message from the supposed friend, claiming he was detained at a Saudi Arabian police station on allegations of having ties to the ISI. He urgently requested money to secure his release from custody.

"He told me that an agent who is helping him would contact me. I had to send money to the bank account he provided," Kashif told TOI.

"Then I received a call from a person claiming to be the agent and asked me to transfer Rs 2 lakh. I transferred Rs 1.5 lakh to multiple accounts he provided. I then called on my friend's number, and it got connected. He was talking normally. I suspected something amiss and asked if he had sent me a Facebook request and messages. He said no. I then realised I was cheated and filed a complaint on Jan 9," he said.

Police discovered that the bank accounts where Kashif transferred the money were registered in Mysuru and had 28 cases filed against them. Investigators tracked the account holders' details and arrested Azharuddin on January 17, followed by the remaining six suspects by January 20.

During the raids, authorities seized nine mobile phones, 11 bank passbooks, six cheque books, 31 debit cards, and nine Aadhaar cards from their residences. The arrested individuals had opened these bank accounts four months ago.
 

