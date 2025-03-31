'Risked My Entire Life': Krissann Barretto's bold stand for Sushant Singh Rajput

Read Full Article

Television actress Krissann Barretto is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka. She recently revealed the challenges she faced after speaking out about the tragic death of her close friend, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her revelations brought the limelight to the personal and professional risks she took to stand by her friend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Cost of Speaking Out

Krissann Barretto revealed that her decision to publicly speak about Sushant's death came with significant consequences to her life. She faced backlash from the entertainment industry, with many accusing her of seeking attention with the trending news. Production houses denied her work, and she experienced strained relationships, even with her own family, just for talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Despite these setbacks, Krissann Barretto remained committed to her decision, highlighting that her actions were purely by loyalty and friendship, not to gain fame alone.

Industry's Harsh Reality

In a candid conversation, Krissann Barretto highlighted the skepticism actors face when expressing genuine emotions and everyone thinks that they are doing it for attention and fame. She explained how public grieving is often misinterpreted as a performance, leaving little room for authenticity. This harsh reality discouraged many from speaking out about Sushant's case, but Krissann chose to break the silence about why many actors and friends stayed calm in his case.

ALSO READ: CBI submits closure report in Mumbai Court in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Sources

Krissann Barretto's bold stand:

Krissann Barretto shared that her parents were not okay with her for taking such a bold stand, fearing the repercussions. However, she remained undeterred, stating, "I lost a lot and gained nothing. I did it for my friend, not for fame." Her loyalty to Sushant Singh Rajput serves as a reflection of the strength of their bond.

Nearly five years after Sushant's passing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report, ruling out foul play and clearing actress Rhea Chakraborty of all charges. While the case may be legally closed, the emotional impact continues to affect those who were close to Sushant, including Krissann, who risked her career and life to honor his memory.

ALSO READ: Mumbai police responds to media speculations on Sushant Singh Rajput death case CBI closure report

Latest Videos