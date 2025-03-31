user
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya share perfect family moment at wedding; See VIRAL pics

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together at a wedding in Pune. Aaradhya's desi look delighted fans.

Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan  In Wedding: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been in the headlines for the past year due to rumors of their separation and divorce. Meanwhile, both have decided to remain silent. The couple recently attended Aishwarya's cousin's wedding in Pune, which once again put a stop to the divorce rumors. Their daughter Aaradhya also attended the wedding, attracting everyone's attention with her desi look.

Aaradhya Bachchan Wins Fans' Hearts with Desi Look

In wedding celebration videos shared by Aishwarya's fan accounts, Aaradhya can be seen wearing a bling white lehenga, posing on stage with her parents and other family members. Aaradhya completed her desi look with minimal makeup. Aishwarya appeared in a green Anarkali suit. Abhishek wore a light peach Indo-Western suit for the occasion.


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @aish__a31

 


Fans Happy to See Bachchan Family Together

The Bachchan family's video was shared with the caption: "Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan spotted together with daughter Aaradhya at a family function." Aishwarya and her family were recently in Pune to attend the wedding of her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother.

