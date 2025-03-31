Lifestyle
Want 5 pro long-lasting tips to prevent makeup from melting or darkening in the summer? Learn the best 5 tips that even professional makeup artists follow here!
Massage your face with ice for 1 minute before applying makeup. This will control oil. Also, pores will tighten and makeup will last longer!
Avoid creamy foundations or oily products in summer. Always use Gel-Based and Matte products. This will make the waterproof and sweat-proof makeup look fresh.
Apply light Banana Powder after base makeup. This will prevent your face from darkening (oxidation) in the summer and give you a great matte finish!
Apply a light setting spray after each step of makeup. This will prevent base, blush, and highlighter from running in sweat! This is one of the best makeup tips.
Keep in mind to set Liquid matte lipstick + Lip liner and Gel eyeliner + Powder in summer. This technique will help lipstick and kajal last for 12+ hours!
Apply Aloe Vera Gel + Sunscreen before makeup, this will keep the skin hydrated and protected! With this makeup will stay fresh, oil-free and long-lasting even in summer!
