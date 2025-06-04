A man in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, brutally killed his wife with an iron rod in broad daylight after she filed a police complaint against him. The incident occurred near the town police station shortly after her complaint.

Chamarajanagar: A husband, enraged over his wife's alleged extramarital affair, brutally murdered her with a kudagolu (iron rod) in broad daylight in Chamarajnagar, Karnataka, on Tuesday. The incident occurred after the wife had filed a complaint against him at the town police station.

The accused, Girish, a resident of Somawarapet and son of Mahadevappa, allegedly attacked Vidya (35), who hailed from Karinjanapura.

Girish suspected Vidya of having an affair, leading to frequent arguments. Vidya had sought refuge at a women's shelter for several months due to domestic disputes. Girish allegedly continued to harass her even at the shelter.

After Vidya filed a complaint against Girish at the nearby town police station, he waited for her outside. As she emerged, he attacked and killed her with the kudagolu in front of the silk market.

Vidya's body has been placed in the SIMS Hospital mortuary. A case has been registered at the town police station. SP D.B.T. Kavitha, ASP Sashidhar, DYSP Lakshmayya, and Inspector Rajesh visited the scene and are conducting an investigation.