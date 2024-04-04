Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Drama at Karnataka High Court: Man tries to slit his throat in suicide attempt in front of CJ, hospitalised

    A man identified as Chinnam Srinivas attempted suicide by slashing his throat with a razor in Karnataka High Court during proceedings. Prompt intervention prevented further harm, and police apprehended him. Srinivas, involved in a legal dispute, had filed complaints previously. The exact motive behind the suicide attempt remains unclear.

    Karnataka: Man attempts suicide in front of High Court judge, sent to hospital vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    A shocking incident unfolded at the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday when a man attempted suicide by slashing his throat with a razor in front of the judges during court proceedings. The man, identified as Chinnam Srinivas, a resident of Vijayanagar, Mysore, was quickly apprehended by the police and rushed to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar for treatment. Doctors performed a life-saving operation as Srinivas had severed blood vessels near his oesophagus.

    The exact motive behind Srinivas's suicide attempt remains unclear. However, police officials have stated that a case has been registered against him based on a complaint filed by the High Court security department inspector.

    Karnataka HC stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details

    The incident occurred in Court Hall-1 where Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice H.P. Prabhakar Shastri presided over cases. Srinivas approached the bench with some files before suddenly pulling out a razor and attempting to harm himself. Prompt intervention by lawyers present prevented further harm, and Srinivas was swiftly taken into custody by the police on the orders of the Chief Justice.

    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    Sources reveal that Srinivas had been embroiled in a legal dispute involving allegations of cheating and threats to his life. He had filed complaints previously, including one in 2021 at the Vijayanagar police station. However, the recent suicide attempt is believed to be linked to unresolved grievances concerning a property dispute.

    The High Court had quashed an FIR related to the dispute and directed the case to be settled in a Civil Court on June 2, 2030. Srinivas, accompanied by his wife, had reportedly come to the High Court to seek justice before the tragic events.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro Phase III project from JP Nagar-Kadabagere set to commence by 2024 end vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro Phase III project from JP Nagar-Kadabagere set to commence by 2024 end

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces political retirement from 2028 Assembly elections vkp

    'Won't have the health': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says will retire from electoral politics after current term

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video vkp

    SHOCKING! Man brutally attacked with iron rod in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar; WATCH viral video

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BJP will win only 200 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-516 April 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-516 April 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Gold Rates Today April 04: Check 22/24 carat price city wise RBA

    Gold Rates Today April 04: Check 22/24 carat price city wise

    Indian Student Association at Columbia rejects equating global conflicts with Jammu and Kashmir situation AJR

    Indian Student Association at Columbia rejects equating global conflicts with Jammu and Kashmir situation

    Most trains operating in Kerala lack security personnel, safety of passengers: Report anr

    Most trains operating in Kerala lack security personnel, safety of passengers: Report

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BBMP issues alert to PGs amid rapid rise of Cholera cases

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon