'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted enforcement of the "Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act-2022," which mandated 60% Kannada on commercial establishment nameplates. This follows a petition challenging the act's implications for businesses. The court directed the government not to take coercive action until further notice, seeking clarification on enforcement dates and scheduling further deliberations.

A circular issued by the government on February 28, 2024, stipulated that failure to comply with the 60% Kannada requirement could lead to the sealing of commercial establishments. However, the High Court has directed the state government not to take any coercive action against businesses until further notice.



The court also requested clarification from the government regarding the date of enforcement of the act. Furthermore, it instructed the government to adjourn the hearing to Friday for further deliberation. The Retailers Association of India has been vocal in its opposition to the circular, arguing that it imposes undue burdens on businesses and could have negative consequences for the economy. Additionally, Titan Company Limited and Pvir Inox Limited, among others, have submitted applications challenging the circular.