    'Do not seal down businesses': Karnataka HC warns govt against coercive measures on 60% Kannada nameplates

    The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted enforcement of the "Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act-2022," which mandated 60% Kannada on commercial establishment nameplates. This follows a petition challenging the act's implications for businesses. The court directed the government not to take coercive action until further notice, seeking clarification on enforcement dates and scheduling further deliberations.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Karnataka High Court has put a halt to the enforcement of the controversial "Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act-2022" which mandated that 60% Kannada be displayed on the nameplates of commercial establishments. The court's decision came after a petition challenging the act was filed, citing concerns over its implications for businesses.

    A circular issued by the government on February 28, 2024, stipulated that failure to comply with the 60% Kannada requirement could lead to the sealing of commercial establishments. However, the High Court has directed the state government not to take any coercive action against businesses until further notice.

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action

    The court also requested clarification from the government regarding the date of enforcement of the act. Furthermore, it instructed the government to adjourn the hearing to Friday for further deliberation. The Retailers Association of India has been vocal in its opposition to the circular, arguing that it imposes undue burdens on businesses and could have negative consequences for the economy. Additionally, Titan Company Limited and Pvir Inox Limited, among others, have submitted applications challenging the circular.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 4:30 PM IST
