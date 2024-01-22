Karnataka: Man arrested for editing Islam flag Image on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, posting on Facebook

Tajuddin Dafedar from Karnataka's Gadag district was arrested by Gajendragarh police for creating and sharing a fake image on social media. The manipulated photo falsely showed Islamic flags over Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, causing distress among Hindus celebrating the temple's inauguration. Pro-Hindu groups alerted the police, leading to Dafedar's prompt arrest and removal of the misleading post.

A young man from the Gadag district in Karnataka has been apprehended by the Gajendragarh police for creating and sharing a fake image on social media. The manipulated photo falsely depicted Islamic flags flying over the revered Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, causing distress among millions of Hindus celebrating the inauguration of the sacred temple.

The miscreant, identified as Tajuddin Dafedar, was taken into custody after pro-Hindu organizations complained to the police regarding the misleading post on Facebook. The image, which had been widely circulated, led to outrage among the Hindu community, prompting swift action from the authorities.



The Gadag district police promptly arrested Tajuddin Dafedar and removed the offending post from social media platforms. The police department has assured the public of a thorough investigation into the matter, pledging to take legal action against those responsible for spreading false information and hurting religious sentiments.

The incident comes at a time when Hindus across the world are celebrating the inauguration of the Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, a momentous occasion that marks the completion of a 500-year struggle. The sacred ceremony includes the consecration of the idol of Sri Ram.