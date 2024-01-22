Mumbai's Mira Road tension: Stone-pelting, vandalism reported during Ram Shobha Yatra sparks concern (WATCH)

Miscreants reportedly disrupted a Lord Shri Ram procession on Mira Road near Mumbai, with stone-pelting and vandalism. Allegedly from the Muslim community, they chanted 'Allah Hu Akbar,' creating tension. Police intervened, making arrests and initiating an investigation. The incident occurred in a Muslim-dominated area, with the procession part of Ayodhya's consecration celebrations. Police conducted a flag march to restore peace, and a case has been filed against five individuals.

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, miscreants reportedly disrupted the Shobha Yatra of Lord Shri Ram in the Mira Road area near Mumbai, causing vandalism and chaos. The incident took place during the ongoing fervour surrounding the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.



Reports indicate that individuals, allegedly from the Muslim community, attacked the procession of Lord Shri Ram in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road. Stone-pelting targeted vehicles adorned with flags bearing the name of Shri Ram, leading to a tense situation in the vicinity.



Eyewitnesses claim that miscreants raised slogans of 'Allah Hu Akbar' while engaging in acts of vandalism, fostering an atmosphere of fear and tension. Disturbing videos capturing the commotion have surfaced, portraying the intensity of the incident.

Local police promptly intervened, deploying a heavy presence to quell the escalating situation. Many individuals were taken into custody as law enforcement sought to restore order. The police have urged the public not to succumb to rumours and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Notably, the area where the incident occurred is known to be Muslim-dominated, with sections of the population referring to it as the Gaza Strip. The procession, organized by people from the Gujarati, Marwari, and Jain communities residing in adjacent areas, was part of the celebrations ahead of the consecration program of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.



Confirming the incident, DCP Jayant Bajbale reported that at approximately 11 pm the previous night, individuals from the Hindu community were chanting slogans from 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road near Mumbai. Subsequently, an altercation ensued with members of the Muslim community. Observing the escalating situation, the police swiftly arrived, detaining several individuals involved.

To maintain peace, the police conducted a flag march in the area, and a case has been registered against five individuals with further investigations underway.