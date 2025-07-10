Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the state lost major US investment opportunities after the Centre denied him permission to travel. He claimed Karnataka secured ₹7,200 crore but could have achieved ₹31,000 crore.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that the state "lost out on major investments" as the Central government did not allow him permission to visit the United States and secure investment.

State lost major investment opportunities, says Kharge

"When we say that it could have been successful, what we are saying is that it could have been better. When a high-level delegation goes to meet people, we get better government-to-government engagement, better government-to-institution engagement, and better engagement from the private sector as well. So right now what has happened is decent, but it could have been double or triple as much," Priyanka Kharge told ANI in Bengaluru.

Minister Kharge said that the state has secured around 7,200 crore worth of investments, which would help create more than 9 thousand jobs, but said that "it could have been better" as he compared it with the previous agreement of 31 thousand crores.

"The last time we went, we signed close to 31,000 crore, out of which 23,000 crore was realised. It's already been invested. Work has started. But this time, we were only able to get to the maximum of 7,200 crore with the possible creation of 9,700 jobs. Our expectation was similar to last time. The idea is to always do better, right?" the Karnataka minister said.

Centre made U-turn on travel clearance, claims minister

Earlier on June 22, Kharge questioned the Centre for its "U-turn" on granting permission to him to visit the United States.

"This question should be asked to the MEA. Why did they deny the delegation led by me, and why are they allowing it now? What was wrong then and what is right now?...We were supposed to be there from 13th June, and it is 21st already. Do you think World Expos and World Trade exhibitions will wait for us?" Kharge told ANI.

Kharge questions delay and lack of explanation from MEA

Kharge had also posted on X, demanding an explanation for denying him permission to visit US and represent Karnataka in various global forums and official meetings.

"So in a U-turn, the Ministry of External Affairs has now decided to revoke its earlier decision and grant me a clearance for an official visit to the United States. I had sought permission on 15 May to travel between 14-27 June to represent the Government of Karnataka at two major global forums and over 25 official meetings with top companies, universities and institutions for collaborations and pitch for investments," the minister posted on X

He said that he had submitted his request for travelling to the US from June 14 since May 15, but was rejected without an explanation.