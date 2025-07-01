Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge dismissed rumours of leadership change, stating there is no discontentment in the Congress and no talks of changing CM Siddaramaiah. He urged party members to raise issues only with the high command.

Bengaluru: Amid Congress MP and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala's visit to Karnataka and speculations of a change in the state Congress unit, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday clarified that there is "no discontentment" "no talks of change in CM's face", asserting that Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar his deputy and Karnataka unit President.

Roles of state leadership clearly defined, Kharge asserts

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Kharge said, “... When the High Command has clearly stated, there is nothing of that sort in the decision-making process, then it doesn't matter who says what. Everyone's roles have been very well defined. Siddaramaiah is the CM, DK Shivakumar is the PCC President and the Deputy CM...”

He also stated that everyone has a right to voice their concerns at an appropriate forum and advised the disgruntled legislators to speak to the Party High Command.

"Everyone is free to express their opinions at the right forum. If anyone has any problem with the state leadership, they need to speak to the party's High Command, and not the media... There is no fire burning, there is no discontentment... There are no talks of change in CM's face... When the AICC President, the PCC President, and the CM have very clearly stated everything, how does it matter what others say?" he added.

Siddaramaiah dismisses rumours of leadership change

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stressed that the government in the state will last for five years like a "rock". Amidst speculations about Siddaramaiah's differences with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka CM held his hand while addressing reporters in Mysuru.

"Our government will last for 5 years like a rock. We will come together," CM Siddaramiah said.

While addressing the issue of Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala's visit, Siddaramaiah stressed that he has come to strengthen the party organisation."

He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job", Karnataka CM said.

Surjewala's visit aimed at strengthening party organisation

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala visited Karnataka on Monday to speak to the party legislators, amidst state minister KN Rajanna's statement, hinting at a possible organisational reshuffle in the state.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said that (changing the Chief Minister) is in the hands of the party high command.

"It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command, and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily," he said.

Speaking on Surjewala's visit, the Congress President said, "Surjewala has come to the state. He will ask what's going on and gather information about what has happened. Based on that, we'll see what needs to be done next."