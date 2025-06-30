In 2024, Karnataka reported ₹2,915 crore in losses due to cybercrime, with Bengaluru alone accounting for 43%. Over 6.11 lakh cases were registered, including frauds involving banks, fake calls, phishing links, and AI-based scams.

Bengaluru: Cybercriminals are constantly devising new methods to deceive people. They pose as fake police, offer fraudulent jobs, misuse AI tools, solicit fake donations, send deceptive links, and even threaten victims with digital arrests. These evolving tactics have led to a surge in cybercrime across the country, and Karnataka has reported particularly alarming figures.

Karnataka loses ₹2,915 crore to cyber fraud in 2024

According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), people in Karnataka lost ₹2,915 crore to cybercrime in 2024. This marks a dramatic increase compared to ₹660 crore lost in 2023.

Bengaluru accounts for 43% of the losses

Bengaluru alone accounted for 43% of the state’s total cyber fraud losses—equivalent to ₹1,253 crore. The city's growing digital presence and financial activity make it a primary target for scammers.

Over 6.11 lakh cybercrime cases reported

In 2024, Karnataka recorded 6.11 lakh cybercrime cases. Of these, 3.02 lakh cases involved private banks and 2.55 lakh involved nationalised banks. The number of cases has quadrupled compared to 2023, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

Exercise caution to avoid falling victim

With the widespread use of smartphones, people must remain vigilant. If you receive suspicious calls, messages asking for OTPs, or demands for money, report them immediately to the cybercrime division. Avoid clicking on unknown links or responding to calls claiming to be from banks or law enforcement.

Report scams immediately to cybercrime helpline

If you are threatened, scammed, or suspect fraudulent activity, do not panic. Contact the cybercrime helpline (1930) or report incidents at www.cybercrime.gov.in. Early reporting can increase the chances of recovering lost money and stopping fraudsters.