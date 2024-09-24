Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Lokayukta seizes liquor bottles, marijuana packet covers during raid at Bengaluru's Excise office

    The Lokayukta conducted raids on 61 locations in Bengaluru, targeting the Excise office in Yeshwantpur due to 134 complaints of malpractices. Officials seized 16 liquor bottles, marijuana packet covers, and suspicious papers while some officials attempted to destroy evidence as the team approached.

    Lokayutka raid in Bengaluru excise office liquor bottles marijuana packet cover seized vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    The Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on 61 locations across Bengaluru, including the Excise office in Yeshwantpur. This coordinated action was initiated following approximately 134 complaints received by the Lokayukta regarding alleged malpractices within the department.

    During the raid at the Excise office, officials recovered a total of 16 liquor bottles, and marijuana packet covers, some of the liquor bottles were found to be partially consumed. The raid uncovered evidence indicating that these items were located in the chambers of three excise officials. Additionally, Lokayukta officials discovered suspicious papers with coded messages and numbers written on them.

    Some officials reportedly attempted to dispose of evidence by submerging the papers in water as the Lokayukta team approached. Others flushed some documents down the toilet. However, Lokayukta officials managed to retrieve as many papers as possible, allowing them to dry for further examination.

    The operation was led by Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, who emphasized the commitment to addressing corruption within government departments. 

