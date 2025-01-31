Karnataka Lokayukta raids several locations including Bengaluru for seven different cases

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids across multiple locations in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkote in connection with seven different cases.

ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

The raids were led by Belagavi Lokayuktha SP Hanamantharay and took place in three locations in Belagavi district: Anigol, Harugeri, and Bellad Bagewadi.

Among the properties raided were the residences of Sachin Manded, the Sub-Registrar of Belagavi North Zone, and Sanjay Durgannavar, a veterinary doctor from Raibag Taluk. Both officials are under investigation for allegedly accumulating assets beyond their known sources of income.

Manded is under scrutiny over the allegations of illegal wealth accumulation. Similarly, the residence of Sanjay Annappa Durgannavar, a veterinary inspector in the Veterinary Department, was raided in Raibag Taluk.

Lokayukta officials have been verifying documents at both of the raided residences, attempting to uncover evidence of corruption.

Further details regarding the raids are awaited.

Meanwhile, after the Enforcement Directorate's action in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, state BJP President BY Vijayendra termed it as a "major victory" and said that the ED investigation has exposed "significant corruption" involving the Chief Minister.

Notably, ED has attached 142 immovable properties of a market value of Rs 300 crore in connection with the MUDA case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

ED's Bangalore Zonal Office attached these properties under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per the ED, these properties are registered in the name of various individuals who are working as real estate businessmen and agents.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Lokayukta Police, Mysore, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Siddaramaiah and others.

A special court in Bengaluru also passed an order directing Karnataka Lokyukta to conduct an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the allegation of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to his wife BM Parvathi by MUDA.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah used his political influence to get compensation of 14 sites in the name of his wife in lieu of over three acres of land acquired by MUDA. The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at a posh locality is worth nearly Rs. 56 crore.

