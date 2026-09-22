Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids across five districts, targeting government officials over alleged disproportionate assets and bribery. Searches were carried out in Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Chikkaballapura, Bidar and Chitradurga.

Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Karnataka early on September 21, targeting government officials accused of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and accepting bribes. The searches were carried out across Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Chikkaballapura, Bidar and Chitradurga, with officials examining properties, financial records and other documents linked to the accused.

The raids resulted in the seizure of documents and details of properties worth crores of rupees, according to Lokayukta officials. In a separate operation in Mangaluru, Lokayukta police also trapped a police inspector while he was allegedly accepting a bribe.

GESCOM AEE Rajeshwari's House And Office Raided In Kalaburagi

Lokayukta officials conducted searches at the residence and office of GESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Rajeshwari in Kalaburagi over allegations that she had accumulated assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The Lokayukta team was waiting at her residence when she returned home after her morning walk. Officials simultaneously searched three locations, including her main residence in Mahalaxmi Layout in Kalaburagi city, another house at Khadri Chowk and her GESCOM office.

HESCOM AEE Kiran Kumar Baindur And Wife Under Scanner In Hubballi

Dharwad Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa led a team that conducted searches at four locations linked to HESCOM AEE Kiran Kumar Baindur in Hubballi.

His wife, Preethi, is also an engineer with HESCOM. Officials searched their residence in Akshay Park, Kiran Kumar's office in Tabib Land, Preethi's HESCOM office in Gopanakoppa and Kiran Kumar's brother's house.

Lokayukta DySP Basavaraj Budni said the team was verifying important documents recovered during the searches at all four locations.

Seven Bengaluru Properties Linked To Chikkaballapura FDA Darshan Gowda

Lokayukta police also conducted searches linked to Darshan Gowda, a First Division Assistant (FDA) working at the Chikkaballapura Deputy Commissioner's office, in connection with allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

Chikkaballapura Lokayukta SP Shivakumar led searches at eight locations. During the operation, officials identified seven houses and commercial properties in Bengaluru allegedly linked to Darshan Gowda. They also examined documents and other records related to the properties.

Retired Agriculture Officer Raided In Bidar

Lokayukta officials conducted searches at the properties of Manikrao Sherikar, an agriculture officer who retired last month in Bidar. The searches followed complaints alleging that he had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his service.

A team led by DySP Hanumantharaya, under the guidance of Lokayukta SP Siddaraju, conducted simultaneous searches at three locations. These included his house in Haq Colony in Bidar city, another residence in Teacher's Colony in Humnabad and a farmhouse in Muttangi village of Chitguppa taluk.

Officials seized documents and other records from the locations for further verification.

FDA Caught Accepting Bribe In Chitradurga AC Office

In a separate trap operation, Lokayukta police raided the Assistant Commissioner's office in Chitradurga and caught an FDA, identified as Basavaraj, while allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to the Lokayukta police, Basavaraj had demanded Rs 40,000 from Hanumanthappa of Kellodu village to correct a Pahani (RTC) document. A team led by Lokayukta SP Kavalepure and DySP Kalavathi caught the official while he was allegedly receiving the cash.

The official was taken into custody and further investigation is under way.

Police Inspector Trapped In Mangaluru Bribery Case

In a separate operation in Mangaluru, Lokayukta police trapped Bajpe police station Inspector Balakrishna while he was allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to the Lokayukta police, Balakrishna had demanded money to release properties seized from the accused in a cheating case registered at the Bajpe police station. He allegedly initially demanded Rs 25,000 and had already collected Rs 15,000 from the accused.

The inspector allegedly demanded an additional Rs 5,000. The accused subsequently filed a complaint with the Mangaluru Lokayukta police.

On September 21, Lokayukta police caught Balakrishna while he was allegedly accepting the Rs 5,000 bribe. The Lokayukta police said he was taken into custody and that the investigation is ongoing.