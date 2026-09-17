Karnataka's drought has sharply reduced lemon production, pushing prices in Bengaluru from ₹75-90 to ₹340-350 per kg. With crop yields down nearly 60 per cent and festive demand rising, consumers are facing a steep price hike.

The worsening drought situation in Karnataka is now affecting household budgets, with lemon prices soaring ahead of the festive season. A sharp decline in supply has pushed retail prices in Bengaluru to nearly four times their earlier levels within days. Lemon prices, which were around ₹75 to ₹90 per kg, climbed to ₹340 to ₹350 per kg by last weekend, putting the staple kitchen ingredient out of reach for many consumers.

A Hopcoms vendor in Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD) said lemon prices had risen sharply this festive season, making them increasingly unaffordable for regular buyers.

Wholesale market rates currently stand at ₹12 to ₹15 for a good-sized lemon and ₹7 to ₹8 for a smaller one. These rates include transportation costs and vendor commissions. Retailers add another ₹3 to ₹4 as their profit margin before selling the lemons to consumers.

Production Crashes By 60 Per Cent

Prices are likely to rise further in the coming weeks, according to data shared by Hopcoms and the Karnataka State Lime Development Board (KSLDB). Prolonged dry weather in major lemon-growing districts across North and South Karnataka has reduced crop yields by nearly 60 per cent.

Karnataka is usually the fourth-largest lemon-producing state in India, with an average annual production of around 3 to 4 lakh tonnes. However, severe drought has reduced production to just 1.5 to 1.6 lakh tonnes this year, creating a significant supply shortage in the market.

A prominent lemon trader from Vijayapura explained the impact of the shortage, saying a 70-kg bag of lemons, which usually costs between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500, is now being sold for ₹4,000 to ₹4,500.

Long Dry Spells And Lack Of Rain

Lemon plants can produce fruit throughout the year when they receive adequate irrigation and suitable weather conditions. However, the prolonged dry spell and lack of rainfall have severely affected farmers this year.

KSLDB Managing Director Rahulkumar Bhavidoddi said Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts account for around 60 to 70 per cent of Karnataka's total lemon production. These districts received little or no significant rainfall after the pre-monsoon showers.

Lemon plants require regular watering to produce new shoots and flowers, while the fruit typically matures around two months after flowering. Farmers were unable to provide sufficient irrigation to their orchards during the prolonged summer, while the weak monsoon that followed further disrupted the flowering and fruiting cycle.

Demand for lemons has also increased due to religious rituals and household consumption during the ongoing festive season. With supply falling sharply while demand remains high, consumers are now facing significantly higher prices for lemons across the market.