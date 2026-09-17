Debjit Sen, founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Engrow, recently took to X to highlight the devastating ripple effects of layoffs, sharing the experience of an old friend who was recently left without a job at a particularly vulnerable moment in his life.

Debjit Sen, founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Engrow, recently took to X to highlight the devastating ripple effects of layoffs, sharing the experience of an old friend who was recently left without a job at a particularly vulnerable moment in his life. “Layoffs are so brutal,” Sen said in his post, describing how his friend had recently purchased a new house while he and his wife were expecting their second child.

“My old friend was laid off recently. He has just bought a new house, and he and his wife are expecting their second child. Now he doesn’t know how he is going to manage the EMIs and everything else,” Debjit said in his post.

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Sen stressed that the consequences of losing a job can extend far beyond a missed salary, potentially throwing an entire household into uncertainty.

“You can spend years building a career, and suddenly, one email can put your entire life into uncertainty. That’s the part that scares me the most,” he said.

Several people shared their own experiences of financial distress and offering advice on preparing for unexpected setbacks.

“This may sound difficult to hear. But this is exactly why everyone should do their financial risk profiling before taking up big liabilities,” one user wrote.

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Another user revealed how a job loss had been followed by a series of deeply distressing personal crises.

“I lost my job earlier this year, and while dealing with that, my dad was suddenly hospitalised. Then I had a cardiac attack and I honestly thought my life was over,” the user wrote.

“I’m still trying to get back on my feet. It’s been one thing after another, and the struggle just continues,” he added.