Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new ‘Pallakki Utsav’ buses to its fleet; check details

    The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is expanding its fleet with 130 new buses, including 30 non-AC sleeper buses branded as 'Pallakki Utsav.' These buses, featuring modern amenities, will serve various routes in the state, with 100 regular red buses and 8 AC sleeper buses also included. Free travel for women is available in 100 normal buses under the Shakti Yojana initiative.
     

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new 'Pallakki Utsav' buses to its fleet; check details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is expanding its fleet with the addition of 130 new buses to improve services for passengers. Among these, 30 buses are non-air-conditioned sleeper buses, and the rest are regular Karnataka Transport ordinary buses. Notably, this marks the first time that KSRTC is introducing a non-AC bus under its own brand name. The new non-AC sleeper buses will operate under the name 'Pallakki Utsav.'

    These buses will serve major routes throughout the state, comprising 100 regular red buses, 40 non-AC sleeper buses branded as "Pallaki," and 8 AC sleeper buses. Out of the 148 buses, 100 will offer free travel for women. The non-AC sleeper buses, manufactured by Ashoka Leyland, make up a majority of the new additions, with four non-AC sleepers and four AC sleepers from Tata.

    Karnataka's festive spirit: KSRTC to add 1,200 buses for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details

    Under the Shakti Yojana initiative, free travel for women is available in 100 normal buses, while the newly added non-AC sleeper buses will operate with regular fares.

    Key features of the new Pallakki Utsav buses include:
    - Length of 11.3 meters
    - BS-6 technology from H.P. Eng
    - 28 hi-tech sleeper berth seats
    - Mobile and laptop charging facilities with mobile stands for each seat
    - LED seat numbering for easy identification
    - LED lighting for improved reading
    - Audio receivers for passenger information
    - Digital clock and LED flooring
    - Convenient space for keeping slippers for each passenger
    - Pillow arrangement for added comfort
    - High-tech cameras at the back of the bus to aid the driver

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru vkp

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru

    CT Ravi criticizes Congress, calls for judicial inquiry into Shivamogga riots

    CT Ravi criticizes Congress, calls for judicial inquiry into Shivamogga riots

    Karnataka govt set to introduce electric buses to Mangaluru Airport vkp

    Karnataka govt set to introduce electric buses to Mangaluru Airport

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Criticizes Karnataka Congress Govt Over Budgetary Shortfalls

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Criticizes Karnataka Congress Govt Over Budgetary Shortfalls

    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    Tamil actor Siddharth takes issue with Shiva Rajkumar's apology after press conference disruption

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Pollution action plan comes into force as AQI plunges to 'Poor' category; check details AJR

    Delhi: Pollution action plan comes into force as AQI plunges to 'Poor' category; check details

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer snt

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru vkp

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru

    CT Ravi criticizes Congress, calls for judicial inquiry into Shivamogga riots

    CT Ravi criticizes Congress, calls for judicial inquiry into Shivamogga riots

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash SHG EAI

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon