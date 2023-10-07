Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new ‘Pallakki Utsav’ buses to its fleet; check details

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is expanding its fleet with 130 new buses, including 30 non-AC sleeper buses branded as 'Pallakki Utsav.' These buses, featuring modern amenities, will serve various routes in the state, with 100 regular red buses and 8 AC sleeper buses also included. Free travel for women is available in 100 normal buses under the Shakti Yojana initiative.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is expanding its fleet with the addition of 130 new buses to improve services for passengers. Among these, 30 buses are non-air-conditioned sleeper buses, and the rest are regular Karnataka Transport ordinary buses. Notably, this marks the first time that KSRTC is introducing a non-AC bus under its own brand name. The new non-AC sleeper buses will operate under the name 'Pallakki Utsav.'

These buses will serve major routes throughout the state, comprising 100 regular red buses, 40 non-AC sleeper buses branded as "Pallaki," and 8 AC sleeper buses. Out of the 148 buses, 100 will offer free travel for women. The non-AC sleeper buses, manufactured by Ashoka Leyland, make up a majority of the new additions, with four non-AC sleepers and four AC sleepers from Tata.



Karnataka's festive spirit: KSRTC to add 1,200 buses for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details

Under the Shakti Yojana initiative, free travel for women is available in 100 normal buses, while the newly added non-AC sleeper buses will operate with regular fares.

Key features of the new Pallakki Utsav buses include:

- Length of 11.3 meters

- BS-6 technology from H.P. Eng

- 28 hi-tech sleeper berth seats

- Mobile and laptop charging facilities with mobile stands for each seat

- LED seat numbering for easy identification

- LED lighting for improved reading

- Audio receivers for passenger information

- Digital clock and LED flooring

- Convenient space for keeping slippers for each passenger

- Pillow arrangement for added comfort

- High-tech cameras at the back of the bus to aid the driver