A 33-year-old hospital employee in Kolar, Karnataka, was found dead after being forced into a registered marriage. Harish Babu was found hanging at the district hospital, raising concerns over forced marriage and mental health.

Kolar: In a tragic incident, a 33-year-old man who was reportedly forced into a registered marriage with his girlfriend died by suicide hours later at the Kolar District Hospital. The incident has sparked serious concerns and raised questions about the circumstances leading to his death.

Deceased was a hospital staffer

The deceased, Harish Babu, a resident of Nayakarahalli in Bangarpet taluk, was working as a data entry operator at the Kolar District Hospital for the past ten years. He was found hanging in a room within the ENT department of the hospital late Wednesday night.

Marriage against his wishes

Sources say Harish Babu had expressed reluctance to marry at this time, citing the ongoing Ashadha month, which is traditionally considered inauspicious for weddings in many Hindu communities. However, his colleague and girlfriend, Shivaranjini, reportedly insisted on proceeding with the marriage.

When Harish Babu refused, Shivaranjini’s relatives intervened, and the couple was married at the Kolar Sub-Registrar’s Office on Wednesday.

Suicide after consuming alcohol

After the wedding, Harish Babu dropped his mother at her village and returned to Kolar. Around 11 PM, he entered a room at the hospital, consumed alcohol, and then died by suicide.

Family alleges pressure led to tragedy

Harish Babu’s relatives allege that the pressure to marry against his will and emotional stress pushed him to take the extreme step. Prior disagreements between the couple had been reported earlier, adding to concerns over the circumstances that led to his death.