In a humane gesture, Judge Harini stepped outside the Maddur JMFC courtroom to hear the case of a disabled complainant, ensuring justice without hardship. The court also ordered ₹2.5 lakh compensation on the spot.

Maddur: In a remarkable display of empathy and dedication, Judge Harini personally approached an elderly man who was unable to walk and heard his case at the Maddur JMFC court in Karnataka. The victim, Made Gowda, had come to attend a Lok Adalat programme regarding accident insurance but could not climb the stairs to the courtroom where proceedings were taking place. Witnesses and officials at the scene were deeply moved by the judge’s humane approach, which ensured the case was heard without any further hardship.

Judge Comes Down To Hear Case

During the court proceedings, Judge Harini noticed the plight of the elderly man and took the initiative to go downstairs to personally inquire about his situation. Speaking directly to Made Gowda, the judge gathered all necessary information regarding the accident and the pending insurance claim.

Insurance Company Quickly Settles Compensation

Moved by the judge’s prompt action, the insurance company was immediately ordered to sanction Rs. 2.5 lakh in compensation for the elderly victim on the spot. The swift resolution left witnesses and others present at the court impressed with both the judge’s humanity and the efficiency of the proceedings.

Taluk Legal Service Official Praises Judge’s Action

An official from the Taluk Legal Service later remarked, “The aged person was unable to climb the stairs. So, the judge came down and heard the case.”

This gesture highlighted the importance of empathy and accessibility in the judicial system, earning admiration from the public and legal fraternity alike.