Justice P. Sree Sudha was sworn in as a judge of the Karnataka High Court at Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath, with CM Siddaramaiah present. Justice Sudha brings 20+ years of judicial experience.

Bengaluru: In a ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of Raj Bhavan, Justice P. Sree Sudha was sworn in as a judge of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Justice P. Sudha.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was present at the swearing-in ceremony and congratulated the newly appointed judge by presenting a bouquet.

About Justice P. Sree Sudha

According to Telangana HC website, born to Sri Venkateswarlu and Smt. Padmavathi, with her father retiring as a judicial officer and her mother being a homemaker, Justice Sudha completed her schooling in Adoni, Kurnool District, and intermediate in Kurnool. She graduated from Pulivendula in Kadapa District and secured her law degree from A.C. College of Law, Guntur.

After enrolling as a member of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh, Justice Sudha practised law in Tenali, Srikalahasti, and Kavali, married to Dr. P. Srikanth Babu, Principal of BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Hyderabad.

Justice P. Sudha's judicial career spans over two decades. She was selected as a Direct Recruit District Judge and inducted on August 21, 2002. Throughout her career, she has served in various capacities, including as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Nizamabad, Special Judge for Bomb Blast Cases-cum-Additional Judge for Family Court, Hyderabad, Chairperson for Land Appellate Tribunal-cum-II Additional District Judge, Hyderabad, Industrial Tribunal for Warangal and Khammam Districts, Judge, Mahila Court, Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Vijayawada, as Principal District and Sessions Judge at Karimnagar, Visakhapatnam, Nizamabad and as Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, Special Judge for ACB Cases, Hyderabad, Chairperson, VAT Appellate Tribunal, Transport Appellate Tribunal and as Director, Judicial Academy, Secunderabad, and gained commendable exposure in various branches of law.

Previously served as Telangana High Court Permanent Judge

Justice P. Sudha was elevated to the Bench as a Permanent Judge of the High Court for the State of Telangana on October 15, 2021.