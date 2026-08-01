Rahul Gandhi condemned the Kulgam terror attack that killed two workers, demanding strict action. Pawan Khera also slammed the incident, questioning the government's 'normalcy' claim and blaming Home Minister Amit Shah for security failures in J&K.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam that claimed the lives of two workers and called for strict action and the "harshest possible punishment" for those responsible.

"The cowardly terrorist attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the murder of two workers from our country, is extremely tragic. I extend my condolences to the grieving families," Gandhi posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi Demands Harshest Punishment

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम में हुए दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमले में देश के दो श्रमिकों की हत्या अत्यंत दुखद है। शोकाकुल परिवारों को अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। आतंकियों के ऊपर इस कायराना हमले के लिए सख्त कार्रवाई हो और उन्हें कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिले। आतंकवाद के खिलाफ देश हमेशा एकजुट है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2026

"Strict action must be taken against the terrorists for this dastardly attack, and they must receive the harshest possible punishment," he said, adding, "The nation remains united against terrorism."

Congress Questions Govt's 'Normalcy' Claim

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera on Saturday also condemned the killing of two migrant workers in Kulgam district, alleging that the incident exposed a contradiction in the government's claim of "normalcy" in the Valley.

In a post on X, Khera said, "The killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district by unidentified terrorists has shocked the collective conscience of the nation. Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is an act of barbarism that deserves the strongest condemnation."

The killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district by unidentified terrorists has shocked the collective conscience of the nation. Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is an act of barbarism that deserves the strongest condemnation.… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 1, 2026

Calling for swift action against those responsible, he said, "Those responsible must be brought to justice without delay."

Khera also questioned the government's narrative of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "This tragedy also exposes a painful contradiction in the Government's narrative. For years, it has projected Kashmir as having returned to 'normalcy,' encouraging tourists, workers and businesses from across the country to come to the Valley."

"Yet, tragedies such as the Pahalgam attack or the Kulgam killings remind us that the government that invites people into a conflict-affected region does too little to protect them. Normalcy must be demonstrated through the ability to guarantee the security of every person - local or non-local - who lives, works or visits Kashmir," he said.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added, "And in this respect, as in so many others, Amit Shah - who is responsible for internal security, national security coordination, and policing in Jammu and Kashmir - has failed."

Death Toll Rises to Two

Meanwhile, the second non-local worker, who was critically injured in Friday evening's terrorist attack in the Kellam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, officials said.

With this, the death toll in the Friday attack has risen to two.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire Kellam area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

On Friday, one non-local worker was killed after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area, police said. (ANI)