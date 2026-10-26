Karnataka art teacher Parashuram Naganur spent his Dasara holidays painting school walls at Morarji Desai Residential School in Lingasugur. He used his own money to buy paints and make the campus more welcoming for students.

A teacher’s role extends beyond classroom lessons and textbooks. By guiding students, nurturing their talents and creating a positive learning environment, teachers play an important role in shaping young minds and influencing their future. Parashuram Naganur, an art teacher and warden at Morarji Desai Residential School in Adavibavi, Lingasugur taluk, Karnataka, exemplifies this commitment. Alongside his teaching responsibilities and hostel duties, he makes time for his passion for painting, transforming plain school walls into colourful artworks and making the campus more welcoming for students.

Dasara Holidays Put To Good Use

When the school declared its Dasara holidays, many teachers returned home to spend time with their families. Parashuram, however, chose to stay back and use the break to beautify the school campus. Using his own money, he purchased paints and began creating colourful pictures on the school walls.

He devoted his holidays to the project, adding colour and character to the campus for the benefit of the students. His efforts reflect his passion for art and his commitment to creating a more engaging and welcoming school environment.

Hard Work Brings Top SSLC Ranks

The school’s achievements extend beyond its visual appeal. Its students recently secured the third rank in Karnataka and the first rank in Lingasugur taluk in the SSLC examinations.

According to Parashuram, this achievement was the result of the collective efforts of the school staff. The teachers work together to encourage students to perform well academically, maintain a conducive learning environment and provide the guidance they need to succeed.

Setting An Example For Other Teachers

Nagabhushan, the principal of Morarji Desai Residential School in Adavibavi, Lingasugur, praised Parashuram’s dedication to education and art.

“Parashuram Naganur pays close attention to the children’s education. In his free time, he also works hard to beautify the school. He is setting a great example for other teachers,” he said.

Through his dedication to teaching and his passion for painting, Parashuram demonstrates how educators can make a meaningful difference in students’ lives both inside and outside the classroom.