The West Asia conflict is driving up shipping costs and prices of imported goods in Bengaluru. Traders report higher prices for Saudi dates, Zamzam water and premium dry fruits from Iran and Afghanistan amid concerns over supply disruptions.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is beginning to affect markets in Bengaluru, with traders reporting a sharp rise in shipping costs for goods imported from Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region. The increase has raised concerns about supply chain disruptions, delayed consignments and further price hikes. According to local traders, imported products such as Saudi dates, Zamzam water and premium dry fruits from Iran and Afghanistan have already become more expensive.

Dates Become Costlier By ₹100 Per Kg In Bengaluru

Abdul Hameed, who owns K.H. Pansari in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, says the prices of premium dates imported from Saudi Arabia have risen by around ₹100 per kg. Popular varieties such as Kimia, Kalmi and Ajwa dates have become more expensive. Ajwa dates are now selling for around ₹900 per kg, while Kalmi dates are priced at approximately ₹650 per kg.

Traders attribute the increase primarily to rising freight charges, which have added to the cost of importing these products.

Dates are purchased in large quantities during festivals, but households also consume them throughout the year, and hotels use them in various dishes. The price increase could therefore affect both regular consumers and businesses that rely on premium dates.

Zamzam Water Prices Rise By ₹700 Per 5-Litre Can

Zamzam water, which is brought to India from Saudi Arabia through regulated channels for religious purposes, has also reportedly become more expensive.

According to the reported prices, a 5-litre can that previously cost around ₹1,500 is now selling for approximately ₹2,200, marking an increase of ₹700. Traders attribute the rise to higher shipping costs and logistical challenges linked to tensions in West Asia.

The increase adds to the cost for buyers, while continued disruptions could put further pressure on prices and availability.

Container Shipping Costs Rise From ₹1,500 To ₹4,000

Mohammed Idrees Choudhury, general secretary of the Russell Market Traders Association, says the shipping cost for a cargo container has increased from ₹1,500 to ₹4,000.

Higher freight charges can increase the overall cost of imported goods, with some of the additional expense potentially being passed on to consumers. Traders also point to increased security risks along shipping routes, higher insurance premiums and diversions to longer routes as factors that can raise costs and delay deliveries.

Importers and exporters are facing uncertainty as they contend with rising expenses and longer transit times. The extent of any further price increases will depend on how the conflict develops and whether key ports and shipping routes continue to face disruptions.

Dry Fruits From Iran And Afghanistan Also Become Costlier

The impact is not limited to products imported from Saudi Arabia. Traders say premium dry fruits from Iran and Afghanistan have also become more expensive amid concerns about disruptions to regional trade routes.

Choudhury says some of these products previously reached India through trade routes passing through Saudi Arabia. The current tensions have created uncertainty around these routes, contributing to higher costs for certain imported dry fruits.

Prices of some premium varieties have reportedly risen significantly:

Mamra almonds: From ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per kg.

Figs: From ₹1,200 to ₹1,400 per kg previously, to around ₹1,800 per kg.

These increases could affect customers who regularly buy premium dry fruits, as well as retailers managing import costs and stock levels.

Bengaluru Traders Monitor Rising Import Costs

The reported price increases highlight how geopolitical tensions can affect local markets through higher shipping expenses and supply chain uncertainty. In Bengaluru, dates, Zamzam water and premium dry fruits are among the imported products facing higher prices, according to traders.

If shipping costs remain elevated or deliveries are further delayed, consumers and businesses could face additional financial pressure. Traders will be monitoring freight rates, supply levels and developments affecting international shipping routes to assess how prices may change in the coming weeks.